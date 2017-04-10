Two teenagers were arrested Monday after they allegedly broke into a home on Barberry Creek Road in South Portland and assaulted the residents with baseball bats.

Two victims, a male and female, were taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where they were treated for injuries that South Portland police described as serious but not life-threatening. Police did not give their ages.

South Portland police said the victims knew the attackers. Detective Scott Corbett said the motive for the attack remains under investigation.

Arrested were 18-year-old Amanual Halefom of Portland and a 16-year-old boy, according to a news release from Corbett.

Halefom was charged with robbery, theft, elevated aggravated assault, possession of crack cocaine, which is a Schedule W drug, and refusing to submit to arrest. He was being held Monday evening at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland on $50,000 cash bail, according to a jail intake worker.

The 16-year-old boy was being held Monday at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland on a warrant. More charges are expected to be filed against the boy.

The intruders broke into an apartment around 11:54 a.m. Monday, police reported. Barberry Creek Road is located off Broadway in the Pleasantdale neighborhood.

The attackers fled just before the arrival of police officers, and the two suspects were arrested after a brief foot chase.

