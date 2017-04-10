The Capital Area Multi-Faith Association and Capital Area New Mainers Project announce the distribution of 250 yard signs welcoming immigrants to central Maine. The brightly colored yard signs read “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor” in Spanish, English and Arabic.

All profits from the sale of yard signs will benefit the CANMP.

CANMP is an all-volunteer organization that embraces and welcomes immigrants and refugees and helps them thrive in central Maine. The organization views immigrants and refugees as “New Mainers” — people who bring much-needed energy, vitality and diversity to help the communities grow and thrive, according to a news release from the organization.

Based in Augusta, the organization works to meet the immediate and long-term needs of immigrants by coordinating volunteer support services, soliciting in-kind donations and hosting meetings and events to give immigrants and local community members the opportunity to build lasting relationships.

Ongoing projects include family mentor teams, advocacy, community building and support with basic needs such as housing, interpreters, tutoring and transportation.

Signs cost $10 each and can be purchased between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays at the Unitarian Universalist Community Church, Judd House, 71 Winthrop St.

For more information, email Sara Shed at [email protected].

