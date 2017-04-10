A teenage driver from Gray was charged with reckless conduct Monday after his vehicle hit a bicycle being ridden by an 11-year-old boy with whom he he’d been feuding, police said Monday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies summonsed John Terrill, 18, of Gray after investigators determined the right front tire of his blue 2005 Mazda Tribute made contact with the rear tire of a bicycle being ridden by the boy in the vicinity of 18 Fairview Ave. in Gray.

The impact caused the boy to fall off his bicycle. He was taken by Gray Rescue to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment for what police said were minor injuries.

“The operator of the vehicle and the 11-year-old boy know each other, and have been involved in an ongoing neighborhood feud,” Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Stewart did not elaborate or offer additional details regarding the nature of the disagreement, but a county deputy at the scene, Sgt. David Hall, told reporters that Terrill retaliated because his family believes the boy broke the legs on his family’s cat..

Stewart said reckless conduct, in this case, is a misdemeanor charge. Issuing a summons instead of arresting an individual is left up to the deputy’s discretion.

The incident was reported at 3:48 p.m.

