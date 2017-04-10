Waterville Public Library will host the following free events for children from 2 to 4 p.m. during April vacation, April 18-21:

• Decorate a Flowerpot, designed for children 5 and older, is set for Tuesday, April 18. Those younger than 7 must bring a grownup helper.

• Hands-On Science will take place Wednesday, April 19. Participants can build their own solar system and learn about planetary neighbors. Designed for children 7 and older; younger children should bring a grownup helper.

• Design Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 20. Participants can create a button. The program is designed for children 7 and older; younger children are welcome, but should bring a grownup helper.

• Jumping Origami! will take place Friday, April 21. Participants can explore art, engineering and culture with Origami, fold projects that move, hop, turn and snap, and look into the history of Origami in Japan.

For more information, call 872-5433 or email [email protected].

