Sen. Angus King said in an interview on Monday that he doesn’t understand the Trump administration’s policy on Syria — but he didn’t understand the Obama administration’s handling of the crisis there either.

When asked by CNN host Alisyn Camerota if he understood what America’s policy on Syria is today, he replied, “No. Do you?” He went on to describe the complexity of the situation and said he thinks sending ground troops to Syria would be a grave mistake.

“That’s what ISIS wants,” King said. “They want to bog us down in a land war, if you will, in Syria, and I think that would be a huge mistake. … I do think the administration needs to form a strategy and I know the president likes to be unpredictable, but there’s got to be some strategy and (he needs to) come to Congress.”

