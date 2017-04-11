Staff report

The Portland restaurant 3Buoys Seafood Shanty & Grille, located on the corner of Cumberland and Washington avenues, has closed permanently.

A “For Rent” sign appeared on the door at 111 Cumberland Ave. a few days ago, and the owner confirmed on his Facebook page that the seafood shanty is closed, without saying why. The restaurant’s telephone has been disconnected.

The shanty was known for its huge lobster rolls, seafood plates and “Buoy Burgers.” It opened in December 2012.

Another location on U.S. Route One in York appears to remain open, but several phone calls would not go through.

