AUGUSTA — A bill that would establish a procedure for recalling elected officials from public office is progressing through the Maine Legislature.

Sen. Justin Chenette, a Democrat from Saco, proposed the legislation. It would create a procedure for recalling elected officials at all levels of government, ranging from town boards to the governor’s office. It received a public hearing on Monday.

Maine law doesn’t include an opinion for recalling officials. Chenette’s bill would require a petition signed by at least 15 percent of the number of voters who cast ballots for the office in the previous election. Signatures would need to be proportionally based on party affiliation.

Nineteen states have recall procedures for state officials, and 29 states have such provisions for local elected officials.

Share