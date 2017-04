AUGUSTA

Monday at 9:18 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Dean Court.

9:59 a.m., needles were recovered on Washington Street.

11:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mission Avenue.

12:31 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Outlet Road.

1:37 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Armory Street.

1:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

1:40 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

1:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.

1:54 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Gage Street.

3:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Buckwood Road.

4:42 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Cony Street.

4:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:27 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Drew Street.

8:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:07 p.m., a personal injury traffic accident was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

11:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Savage Street.

Tuesday at 6:29 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Kennedy Road.

MONMOUTH

Monday at 7:02 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

WINTHROP

Monday at 12:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Little Cobbossee Avenue.

5:20 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Upper Narrows Lane.

5:37 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Winthrop Center Road.

Tuesday at 1:53 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Narrows Pond Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Monday at 8:15 a.m., Isaac Ladd, 28, of Somerville, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.

2:07 p.m., Blake David Doucette, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant after a traffic stop was performed on Cushnoc Crossing.

7:31 p.m., Zachary Ryan Magee, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release after a 911 hangup was reported on Bond Brook Road.

9:16 p.m., Joanna Ann Brown, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant after an attempt to locate was performed on Water Street.

