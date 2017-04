WATERVILLE — An informational Lunch Bunch for people age 50-plus to discuss senior issues is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Joseph’s Fireside Steakhouse, 99 West River Road.

Free appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided at the event, sponsored by AARP.

To RSVP, call Jay Els at 776-6302 or visit aarp.cvent.com/WatervilleLunchApril.

