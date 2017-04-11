While I don’t necessarily support the concept of mining in Maine for economic reasons, George Smith’s April 5 column, “Mining is not Maine’s future,” was very one-sided and misrepresents what would actually happen in Maine — including the photo published along with it, which is clearly from a large open pit western mine, which would never happen in Maine.

Yes, the environment is a valuable Maine asset, but that doesn’t mean our love of it should always win out over economic drivers. It’s a shame that Mainers won’t take the time to educate themselves on the realities and benefits of mining, and also bow almost unquestionably to the advocacy of environmental groups with their own interests in mind. Most of these groups have no experience in mining. Unfortunately, this is probably true for most Mainers. Therefore, the voice of experts should weigh more than emotional or advocate testimony.

True, mining can damage the immediate environment if not managed properly, but both state regulations and federal permitting criteria have come a long way in providing better environmental protections and responsible management. Mining is not land “rape” as quoted in the article. That is just an inflammatory and irresponsible use of language, and it shows total ignorance to the mining benefits and land management realities. Shame on you for publishing such.

The reality is if Maine can work with mining companies and private landowners towards responsible mining, the benefits in jobs and tax revenue would be a helpful boost to our declining economy.

And this is not a red vs. blue issue at all. The reality is mining is an essential aspect of modern life, just like the gas in your car or power for your home.

Don’t be against mining for emotional reasons without understanding its need and value to us.

Henry P. Clauson

Readfield

