IN BENTON, Monday at 3:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Neck Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 12:32 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Tobey Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:24 p.m., a scam was reported on Norridgewock Road.

3 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

7:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.

IN MADISON, Monday at 1:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

11:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2:20 p.m., mischief was reported on Brown Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 5:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ames Court.

Tuesday at 12:08 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hunnewell Avenue.

6:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

10:22 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Water Street.

11:30 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

11:42 a.m., a scam was reported on East River Road.

4:40 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

5:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Leavitt Street.

7:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 5:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:53 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

9:43 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Elm Street.

2:20 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Wal-Mart in Waterville Commons.

4:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

5:03 p.m., a car burglary was reported at Thomas College.

6:17 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

7:57 p.m., a report of theft led to an arrest on College Avenue.

8:14 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Wal-Mart in Waterville Commons.

8:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.

9:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:03 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

10:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:23 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at Applebee’s restaurant.

Tuesday at 1:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

1:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

2:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Victoria Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:02 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on the Ticonic Bridge.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:57 a.m., Robert Al Crosby, 29, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation violation.

2:03 p.m., Mark David Zeytoonian, 56, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants for theft and one for criminal mischief.

3:55 p.m., James Cody Tilley, 25, of St. Albans, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines.

8:02 p.m., Dayna Sue Grivois, 26, of Madison, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and after a suspension, and displaying a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

9:55 p.m., William Erwin Bowley, 45, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant for not complying with a contempt order.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:47 p.m., Marc Foster, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday at 1:43 a.m., Samantha Clark, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

