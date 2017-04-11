Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-2nd District, had to abruptly cancel scheduled events Tuesday afternoon because of a family emergency.

Poliquin had been scheduled to hold a round table discussion on Union Street in Bangor and meet with community members and business leaders about solutions to flood insurance challenges facing central Maine and the other regions. He was then scheduled to tour the Penobscot County Jail, and meet and talk with deputies about their work for the community. The events were slated to begin at 2 p.m., but notification of the cancellation came in shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Poliquin spokesman Brendan Conley said they are currently working to reschedule the events.

