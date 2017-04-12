WEST BATH — Two Richmond men were indicted by a grand jury in Sagadahoc County Wednesday, one on a manslaughter charge in the death of his father and the other on charges related to a home invasion where he ended up being shot by one of the occupants.

Kurt M. Linton, 54, was indicated on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault, both listing 76-year-old Malcolm Linton as the victim, and leaving the scene of an accident involving an attended vehicle, all dated Feb. 9, 2017.

In a separate case, Shad Allen Hembree, 42, was indicted on charges of burglary, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief and aggravated criminal trespass, all allegedly occurring March 8, 2017.

Arraignment dates for both men have yet to be set, according to a clerk in West Bath District Court.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Maine State Police initially said Linton assaulted his father Feb. 9. The elder Linton died Feb. 22 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, where he was being treated for his injuries.

Malcolm Linton was a teacher who retired from Gardiner Regional Middle School in 1991.

The state medical examiner said Malcolm Linton died as a result of “multiple complications following blunt impact of head,” according to an affidavit by Maine State Police Detective Joshua Birmingham. The affidavit indicates that Richmond police went to Malcolm Linton’s home at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9 after Sharon Linton — the victim’s wife — called to report that her son had been fighting with his father and that the son had left in her vehicle.

Police found Malcolm Linton suffering from trauma to the left side of his face.

“Malcolm Linton had blood on his forehead, blood in his left eye, severe bruising on forehead and down his left side. Malcolm Linton’s left eye was almost swollen shut,” Birmingham’s report says, adding that Malcolm Linton was unable to stand.

Another affidavit by Sgt. James Donnell, says when Kurt Linton left his parents home in his mother’s vehicle, he “rear-ended a pickup truck, causing the airbags to go off” but continued to drive.

Linton is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. He is being represented by attorney David Paris.

Hembree was at the same jail.

He is accused of breaking into the Post Road apartment of Trevor Whitney, 28, and his girlfriend, Lindsey Levasseur, 23, twice early on March 8. When Hembree allegedly tried to break in a second time by using a flashlight to break the glass in a French door, he was shot in the shoulder by Whitney.

Later that day, Whitney told a reporter he didn’t want to shoot the man, but when it became clear he was trying to force his way in, he felt he had to take action to protect himself and his girlfriend. Whitney, a Marine from 2007 to 2013 who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said he aimed for the man’s shoulder.

Hembree was treated at the hospital before being taken to jail.

A judge ordered that Hembree undergo a mental examination to determine whether he is competent to answer to the charges, insanity and abnormal condition of the mind, and criminal responsibility. The evaluation was to be performed by the State Forensic Service and the results of that exam were to be impounded.

Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Liberman requested the evaluation, telling the court in his motion that Hembree’s family members said he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other mental health issues, and had been released from MaineGeneral Medical Center about three weeks prior to the events.

Hembree is being represented by attorney Andrew Wright.

