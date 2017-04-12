A Bucksport man was arrested this week in Massachusetts and charged with what Gloucester, Massachusetts, police are saying is his seventh drunken-driving offense.

Joseph A. Nally, 58, was arrested Monday night after he allegedly struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Police said the victim saw Nally’s truck coming toward him and raised his arms to signal Nally to stop.

Gloucester police and firefighters responded to the accident on Raymond Street around 6:30 p.m, interim Gloucester Police Chief Joseph John McCarthy said in a statement. Emergency responders found an adult male lying in the road with injuries to his hands, arms, back and head.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening, McCarthy said.

The police investigation revealed that the victim was struck by a 2010 GMC pickup truck. McCarthy said the truck’s driver “had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. He subsequently failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested at the scene.”

Gloucester police did a records check and found that Nally had six prior convictions for operating under the influence in Maine and Massachusetts. Nally also has a suspended license “and should not have been driving at all,” McCarthy said in the statement.

Nally has been charged with operating under the influence, fifth offense or subsequent, operating while license suspended for OUI, crosswalk violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Nally is being held pending his arraignment in Gloucester District Court.

