John Bunker, aka Mr. Apple,” will speak on Thursday at the East End School, 195 North St., on caring for fruit trees, preparing for the growing season, the new(ish) heritage orchard at Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association in Unity, and what varieties of fruit trees are best-suited for growing in Maine.

Palermo resident Bunker, author of “Not Far from the Tree – a Brief History of the Apples and Orchards of Palermo, Maine,” is well-known for his work saving heritage apple varieties.

The talk begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public; it’s sponsored by The Friends of Forest City Trees. Weather permitting, attendees will walk across the street to visit Mt. Joy Orchard, the free-to-pick public orchard, and the community garden.

You can’t eat much more local.

