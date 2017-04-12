Skowhegan Parks & Recreation Department will host its annual Easter events Saturday, April 15, at the Skowhegan Community Center.

A Bunny Bonanza, with egg hunt, games, coloring and more for children 5 and younger, will take place from 9 to 10 a.m.

The Easter Egg Scavenger Race, for those 6-11, will start at 11 a.m. Participants will meet in the center gymnasium to receive instructions.

A Teen Flashlight Egg Hunt, for those 12 to 17 years old, begins at 7 p.m. The center will be dark, so bring a flashlight. Plastic eggs will be filled with candy, coupons and other prizes.

Events may be held inside or outside, so dress appropriately. Events are free for all participants, and no registration is required.

For more information, call 474-6901.

