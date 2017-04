BELFAST — The MOFGA-El Salvador Sistering Committee will host its 16th annual Empty Bowl Supper at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the United Farmers Market of Belfast, 18 Spring St.

Live music will be provided by Shawn and Maizey Mercer. Attendees can take home a bowl, handcrafted and donated by a Maine potter.

Cost is $15 or $35 for families. For more information, visit www.mofga.org.

Share