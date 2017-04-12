A Harrison man was arrested by Fryeburg police Wednesday and charged with two counts of felony burglary and two counts of theft concerning stolen antiques.

Police Chief Joshua Potvin said in a statement that officers arrested Thomas W. Andrews, 39, who is accused of entering a home on Stanley Hill Road twice in the past two weeks and stealing valuable antiques.

Thomas Andrews Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Potvin said Andrews was identified through surveillance equipment installed by police and the homeowner after the first burglary occurred. Potvin said the break-ins took place during the day when no one was home.

“I am pleased this case has been resolved and the suspect has been brought to justice,” Potvin said. “Mr. Andrews has cooperated with our investigation and has taken responsibility for the alleged crimes. We are working on recovering all the property at this time.”

Andrews was released on $160 cash bail and is due in Bridgton District Court on June 13.

The burglaries occurred on April 4 and Wednesday.

Share