AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 10:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edison Drive.

10:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

10:33 a.m., needles were recovered on Eastern Avenue and Ballard Street.

10:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

1:21 p.m., a well-being check was performed on State and Bond streets.

1:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

4:05 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

4:06 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Green Street.

4:19 p.m., needles were recovered on Community Drive.

4:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Weston Street.

4:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:28 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Western Avenue.

5:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Calumet Bridge.

5:42 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Armory Street.

6:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

7:03 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

7:22 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Arsenal Street.

7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

8:24 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Northern Avenue.

10:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

Wednesday at 4:16 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 11:28 p.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on Brunswick Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Tuesday at 11:38 a.m., property was recovered on Litchfield Road.

LITCHFIELD

Wednesday at 5:12 a.m., theft was reported on Thornton Lane.

WINTHROP

Tuesday at 12:26 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on U.S. Route 202.

4:40 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Upper Narrows Lane.

6:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 12:54 p.m., Edward R. Longley, 21, of Augusta was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking (less than $500) and violating conditions of release after disorderly conduct was reported on Quimby Street.

4:15 p.m., Michael Ray Fry, 47, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant on Newland Avenue.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 11:41 p.m., Justin Sawyer Walton, 41, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release after a bail check was performed on River Avenue.

