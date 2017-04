Overdose deaths per 100,000 residents in 2016. No data is available for counties that had fewer than 10 overdose deaths.

Death rates from opioid overdoses, by county

Deaths per 100,000 residents in 2016. No data is available for counties with fewer than 10 deaths.

Source: Dr. Marcella Sorg, University of Maine Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center

Interactive: Christian MilNeil

Share