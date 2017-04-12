IN ANSON, Tuesday at 3:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pease Hill Road.

IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 4:13 p.m., a person was reported missing on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 6:13 p.m., a scam was reported on Pirate Lane.

8:14 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on U.S. 201.

8:52 p.m., an odor investigation was conducted on Weeks Street.

9:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Military Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 3:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

10:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

8:16 p.m., burglary was reported on East Dixfield Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 2:04 p.m., a civil complaint was taken at Old Point Avenue.

8:24 p.m., shots were reported to have been on White School House Road.

8:36 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Spruce Street.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 8:13 p.m., an assault was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on FirstPark Drive.

4:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Denise Avenue.

5:37 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on High Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 12:12 p.m., theft was reported on Chandler Street.

2:48 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Phillips Corner Road.

Wednesday at 8:01 a.m., fire was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 1:12 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on North Avenue.

1:33 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Water Street.

3:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on East Chandler Street.

3:38 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:06 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

5:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

6:10 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on East Leavitt Street.

7:17 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Chandler Street.

10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Wednesday at 5:57 a.m., mischief was reported on Winter Street.

8:15 a.m., a complaint was taken on Water Street.

9:22 a.m., a complaint was taken on Water Street.

10:23 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Bush Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:44 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

8:48 a.m., theft was reported on Mathews Avenue.

10:43 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:42 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

2:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

2:46 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

5:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Gray Avenue.

5:45 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Grove Street.

6:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Chaplin Street.

6:33 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Leighton Street.

7:16 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Autumn Street.

7:51 p.m., fireworks were reported on Summer Street.

8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Street.

8:42 p.m., fireworks were reported on Summer Street.

8:50 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on College Avenue.

9:11 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

9:24 p.m., fireworks were reported on Summer Street.

Wednesday at 4:34 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on College Avenue.

IN WELD, Tuesday at 1:19 p.m., fraud was reported on Dixfield Road.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:24 a.m., theft was reported on Ginger Avenue.

12:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

5:56 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at Grand Street and Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:53 p.m., Katherine Shorey, 31, of Troy, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 6:56 p.m., Dillen Bronish, 24, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday at 3:36 p.m., James Christopher Olson, 50, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5:23 p.m., Joseph Michael Bergeron, 37, of Farmington, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:47 a.m., Michael Robert Marobella, 57, of Anson, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and giving false name and date of birth.

6:52 p.m., Justin Cornforth, 38, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

7:22 p.m., Walter Augustin Walsh, 48, of St. Albans, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday at 12:48 a.m., Israel Parsons, 28, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:35 p.m., Ryan Patrick Schall, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

11:43 p.m., David Quimby, 42, of Benton, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and loud unreasonable noise.

11:43 p.m., Erica Curtis, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and loud unreasonable noise.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 5:55 p.m., Kendra Louise Ruland, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

5:55 p.m., Nichole Sara Wallace, 29, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:33 a.m., Heather Herman, 41, of Fairfield, was summoned on charges of attaching false plates, failure to register a vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection certificate, and failing to produce evidence of vehicle insurance.

11:36 a.m., A 17-year-old was summoned on a charge of trespassing on railroad tracks.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:09 a.m., Ian Michael Haywood, 33, of Waterville, was summoned on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

12:45 a.m., Rodney Moore, 64, of Norridgewock, was summoned on a charge of attaching false plates.

