IN ANSON, Tuesday at 3:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pease Hill Road.
IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 4:13 p.m., a person was reported missing on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 6:13 p.m., a scam was reported on Pirate Lane.
8:14 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on U.S. 201.
8:52 p.m., an odor investigation was conducted on Weeks Street.
9:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Military Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 3:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.
10:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
8:16 p.m., burglary was reported on East Dixfield Road.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 2:04 p.m., a civil complaint was taken at Old Point Avenue.
8:24 p.m., shots were reported to have been on White School House Road.
8:36 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Spruce Street.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 8:13 p.m., an assault was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on FirstPark Drive.
4:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Denise Avenue.
5:37 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on High Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 12:12 p.m., theft was reported on Chandler Street.
2:48 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Phillips Corner Road.
Wednesday at 8:01 a.m., fire was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 1:12 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on North Avenue.
1:33 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Water Street.
3:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on East Chandler Street.
3:38 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.
5:06 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.
5:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
6:10 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on East Leavitt Street.
7:17 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Chandler Street.
10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
Wednesday at 5:57 a.m., mischief was reported on Winter Street.
8:15 a.m., a complaint was taken on Water Street.
9:22 a.m., a complaint was taken on Water Street.
10:23 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Bush Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:44 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.
8:48 a.m., theft was reported on Mathews Avenue.
10:43 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:42 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
2:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
2:46 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.
5:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Gray Avenue.
5:45 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Grove Street.
6:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Chaplin Street.
6:33 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Leighton Street.
7:16 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Autumn Street.
7:51 p.m., fireworks were reported on Summer Street.
8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Street.
8:42 p.m., fireworks were reported on Summer Street.
8:50 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on College Avenue.
9:11 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.
9:24 p.m., fireworks were reported on Summer Street.
Wednesday at 4:34 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on College Avenue.
IN WELD, Tuesday at 1:19 p.m., fraud was reported on Dixfield Road.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:24 a.m., theft was reported on Ginger Avenue.
12:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
5:56 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at Grand Street and Clinton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:53 p.m., Katherine Shorey, 31, of Troy, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 6:56 p.m., Dillen Bronish, 24, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday at 3:36 p.m., James Christopher Olson, 50, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
5:23 p.m., Joseph Michael Bergeron, 37, of Farmington, was arrested on a probation hold.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:47 a.m., Michael Robert Marobella, 57, of Anson, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and giving false name and date of birth.
6:52 p.m., Justin Cornforth, 38, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.
7:22 p.m., Walter Augustin Walsh, 48, of St. Albans, was arrested on a warrant.
Wednesday at 12:48 a.m., Israel Parsons, 28, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:35 p.m., Ryan Patrick Schall, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating without a license and violating conditions of release.
11:43 p.m., David Quimby, 42, of Benton, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and loud unreasonable noise.
11:43 p.m., Erica Curtis, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and loud unreasonable noise.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 5:55 p.m., Kendra Louise Ruland, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.
5:55 p.m., Nichole Sara Wallace, 29, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:33 a.m., Heather Herman, 41, of Fairfield, was summoned on charges of attaching false plates, failure to register a vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection certificate, and failing to produce evidence of vehicle insurance.
11:36 a.m., A 17-year-old was summoned on a charge of trespassing on railroad tracks.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:09 a.m., Ian Michael Haywood, 33, of Waterville, was summoned on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.
12:45 a.m., Rodney Moore, 64, of Norridgewock, was summoned on a charge of attaching false plates.
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form