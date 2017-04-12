BANGOR — One of the president’s planes made stops in Maine and New Hampshire Tuesday, but the president himself was not onboard.

WABI-TV reports that the plane landed in Bangor, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. Airport officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it was routine training.

The aircraft is one of two outfitted to transport the president. It only officially carries the Air Force One designation when he is onboard.

The plane is a customized Boeing 747 aircraft with the tail number 29000. The other plane has the tail number 28000.

The station reports that a large crew could be seen exiting the aircraft in Bangor.

