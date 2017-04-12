Today’s wage gap would cost a woman $403,720 over a 40-year career when compared to a man. A woman would have to work until she is 71 years old to make what a man makes by the time he is 60.

When will Congress pass the Paycheck Fairness Act? Why wouldn’t every congressional member from Maine want this to pass? Why wouldn’t they

urge their colleagues to pass it. Please, let them know this is good for the people of Maine.

Marla Bottesch

Norridgewock

