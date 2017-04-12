A South American man who was staying at a motel in Hancock County has been charged with dealing heroin from his room.

Pedro E. Lezama Agaz, 33, who is from Peru, was arrested Sunday, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Administration’s Downeast Task Force and state troopers investigated the alleged drug trafficking. Trooper Travis Chapman went to the motel Sunday to investigate a report of suspicious activity in a guest room.

“After speaking with a number of witnesses, the trooper suspected drug trafficking was taking place and he contacted MDEA agents who responded to the motel,” McCausland said.

A search of Agaz’s room led to the discovery of more than 600 doses of heroin, with an estimated street value of $15,000, McCausland said. Investigators also found about $1,500 in suspected drug proceeds and a loaded, semi-automatic shotgun in the room.

McCausland said authorities won’t release the name of the motel where Agaz was staying, or its location.

McCausland said the drug trafficking charge against Agaz was elevated to a Class A crime because of the loaded firearm in his room.

Agaz remained in the Hancock County Jail on Wednesday night. He is scheduled to appear in Ellsworth District Court this week.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share