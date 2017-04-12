The pilot of a small plane that crashed Tuesday on I-295 in Bowdoinham is listed in satisfactory condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland, a hospital spokeswoman said this morning.
John Gayley was flying a fixed-wing, single-engine Cessna 140 when it experienced engine failure, according to Maine State Police. He landed the plane nose first on top of a guardrail, leaving the plane in vertically balanced on the side of the highway. His passenger, Rodney Voisene reportedly suffered a minor arm injury, while Gayley had injuries on his face.
Drivers on the highway said they saw the plane coming in low and one driver said the plane came within a couple of feet of this vehicle.
The crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. and the plane was later removed from the highway.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.
