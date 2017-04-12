You recently published an article about the planned demolition of the “beehive” building in Norridgewock (”Norridgewock selects contractor to demolish vacant house deemed unsafe,” March 16). The building is in fact the Danforth Tavern, built in 1806 and designated as a tavern in 1814.

It was home to Israel and Sally Danforth, where one of their sons, Charles, was born Aug. 1, 1815. Charles became a prominent judge and was appointed justice of the Supreme Judicial Court in 1864.

It is truly sad that such a historically significant building was allowed to deteriorate to the current condition. It should have been listed on the National Historic Register years ago.

John Hanson

Embden

