State Police have arrested two men following a home invasion robbery in Palmyra that happened in January.

Lt. Mark Brooks, commander of Troop C Barracks in Skowhegan, said the home invasion happened Jan. 28 on Warren Hill Road when two masked men dressed in camouflage burst through the front door of the residence and assaulted the male homeowner and took an undisclosed amount of cash and prescription drugs.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, where he was treated and released.

Troop C investigators Blake Conrad and Reid Bond were assigned to the case and interviews were conducted and evidence gathered over the weeks that followed, Brooks said. As a result of the investigation, Sean Ludden, 47, of Clinton, and Matthew Almeida, 30, of Pittsfield, were arrested and charged with Class A robbery, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Ludden was charged last week at Somerset County Jail in East Madison where he is serving a sentence for drug trafficking. Almeida was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at the Dexter Police Department where he agreed to meet police and be interviewed about the incident. Almeida is being held on $20,000 cash bail. Additional suspects have been identified, and more charges are expected, Brooks said.

“This was a good piece of police work by two dedicated troopers,” Brooks said by phone Wednesday afternoon. “Hopefully the victims can at least rest in the fact that the suspects were arrested.”

