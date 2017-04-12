An evening of “Understanding Transgender” is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Pleasant Street United Methodist Church.

The free event, hosted by PFLAG Waterville in collaboration with the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, will feature a showing of “Gender Revolution” by Katie Couric and an open discussion on transgender issues. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Sheila Bacon at 873-5249 or [email protected].

