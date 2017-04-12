James Conneely, the president of University of Maine at Augusta, is resigning at the end of the school year, the University of Maine System announced Wednesday.

The news release did not immediately announce why Conneely was stepping down, and his chief of staff, Joyce Blanchard, declined to comment on Conneely’s reason. He began his job over a year ago, after working as a senior consultant for a Massachusetts company. His resignation will be effective June 30.

University of Maine at Augusta President James Connelly, on right, who is resigning at the end of the school year tours buildings on May 19, 2016 at the University of Maine at Augusta. At left is Facility Director Peter St. Michel. Staff file photo by Joe Phelan

Blanchard said Conneely has been out of the office for several days recovering from hip replacement surgery and was unavailable to comment.

In the coming days, the chancellor of the University of Maine System, James Page, will be meeting with people at UMA to make plans for the leadership transition. The system will have a transition plan ready when Conneely leaves his post, according to the news release.

“We appreciate President Conneely’s service to Maine as a member of this team and wish him well in his professional pursuits,” Page said in the news release.

UMA’s top leadership position has gone through several changes since September 2014, when Allyson Handley left the university after six years at the helm to take a job in California. Glenn Cummings, former president and executive director of Good Will-Hinckley and the Maine Academy of Natural Sciences, took over as interim president at UMA after that, and in June 2015 he was named president of the University of Southern Maine. Rebecca Wyke, the University of Maine System’s chief financial officer, took over as interim president after Cummings left.

When Conneely began the job in January 2016, he signed a contract that ran through June 30, 2018. He makes $192,000 annually.

In a letter to the UMA community announcing his resignation, Conneely did not give a reason, but said he’s appreciated his time on the job and the support he and his wife have received in Maine.

“It has been a honor to lead UMA during the past one and a half years,” Conneely wrote. “I continue to be amazed with the dedication of the faculty and staff to the mission of UMA and the students. UMA is larger than any one individual and I strongly encourage the leadership to continue with the initiatives we have recently instituted to enhance recruitment and retention of our students.”

Ellen Taylor, an English professor, said in an email that it was “unfortunate that our recent president was not a good fit for UMA.” She said the school’s faculty and students are unique in background and innovation.

“UMA needs someone with vision and creativity to harness our energy and talent,” Taylor said.

Other requests for comment to additional faculty and staff were not immediately returned.

This story will be updated.

