Winthrop High School class of 2018 will host a “Hot Havana Nights” fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at The Barn at Silver Oaks Estate, 309 Route 133.

Special Guest Chef Heidi Parent will create an appetizer. Parent recently competed in Gordon Ramsay’s reality cooking show “Hell’s Kitchen” and was the third finalist.

The main dish chicken paella will be created by local caterer Rosa Stratton.

Music and dancing will begin at 7 p.m., featuring the band Primo Cubano. The band plays traditional Cuban dance music.

Dinner tickets cost $25 per person, or $40 per couple; attendees can bring their own beverage. Those who wish hear live music and dance can attend for $12.

All proceeds will be used for Project Graduation.

For tickets or more information, contact Rosa Stratton at 441-1305 or [email protected].

