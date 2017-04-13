GARDINER — The Ale House String Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Johnson Hall, Water Street.

Doors will open at 7 p.m.

The Ale House String Band, from left, are Oren Robinson, April Reed-Cox and Brian Dunn. The band will perform April 15 at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center in Gardiner.

The band was a happy accident caused by the artistic whirlpool that is Waldoboro. Oren Robinson is a classically trained vocalist, Brian Dunn is a wandering soul who picked up music along the way, and April Reed-Cox has a Masters degree in music performance. The three have an uncanny ability to improvise music on the spot and occasionally offend random Baptists.

Tickets cost $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and 5 for children. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office from noon to 3 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and Friday or call 582-7144 or visit www.johnsonhall.org.

