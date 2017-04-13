The Rangeley Friends of the Arts seeks artists for two juried shows with cash prizes. Art in August is an outdoor art and crafts show and sale, and The Western Mountain Photography Show is a juried competition and exhibit.

Art in August will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in Oquossoc Village. The open-air exhibit and sale will offer cash prizes in two categories. The deadline to apply is May 15.

The 3rd annual Western Mountain Photography Show will be held Sept. 15 and 16 in the banquet room of Rangeley Inn & Tavern. Photographers may submit up to three images to earn cash prizes in two categories along a specific theme.

The juried exhibit will be open from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Prizes will be awarded at a catered Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

The deadline for digital submissions is Sunday, July 23.

For more information and application forms, call the organization at 864-5000 or visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

