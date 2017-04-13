Police say a Cornish man who was on probation for robbing a pharmacy seven years ago was arrested after state probation officers discovered a meth lab in his home.

James Wildes, 31, was arrested Wednesday at his home at 19 Kimball Hill Road, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The meth lab was discovered by probation officers who were checking on Wildes. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s meth lab team and members of the agency’s York County Task Force responded, and found ingredients and equipment that are used to make methamphetamine, including an active “one pot” lab.

Wildes was taken to the York County Jail.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection assisted the drug agents by securing the toxic byproducts of the laboratory for disposal.

Wildes’ brother Joseph Wildes, 32, and two other men were arrested in Limington last month on charges of operating a meth lab in their home on South Road.

Share