A man who faces seven criminal charges and a lawsuit in connection with a fatal crash in December in Windham was charged with drug trafficking after police allegedly found cocaine during a bail check Wednesday.

State police said they found 72 grams of cocaine, growing marijuana, firearms and $4,700 in cash Wednesday when they searched Philip Macri’s home in Hiram.

Philip Macri, charged with manslaughter in the Windham crash that killed a Steep Falls woman and seriously injured her teenage daughter, is seen in court April 7 in Portland with his attorney, Gerard Conley. Macri now faces drug trafficking charges.

Macri, 29, is charged with manslaughter, aggravated drunken driving, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated trafficking in drugs, reckless conduct with a firearm and criminal forfeiture of a firearm in relation to the crash Dec. 1 in Windham. He pleaded not guilty to the charges April 7.

Windham police say Macri was speeding on Tandberg Trail when his pickup truck crashed into a pickup driven by Rebecca Perry of Steep Falls. Perry 38, was killed and her teenage daughter, Gretchen, was seriously injured.

Macri, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, had cocaine and marijuana in his system at the time of the collision, police said.

Perry’s family has filed a $2 million wrongful death lawsuit against Macri and obtained a court order preventing him from transferring his assets to protect them from possible seizure in a judgment against him. The law firm representing Perry’s family alleges that Macri fraudulently transferred the title to his house to his father two weeks after the crash.

When he was released after entering his plea, Macri was ordered not to use or possess firearms, alcohol, illegal drugs or marijuana.

State police said they are charging Macri with aggravated drug trafficking, based on what they found in his home Wednesday.

