Readfield Union Meeting House will host an international dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in the Maranacook High School cafeteria, 2250 Millard Harrison Drive.
A buffet of foods from around the world will be prepared and served by RUMH members and community volunteers. Maranacook students will provide musical entertainment.
There will be a 50-50 raffle.
Tickets cost $15 for adults or $10 for children younger than 12. All proceeds from this event will benefit the ongoing restoration of the Readfield Union Meeting House.
For a reservation, or for more information, call 685-3531 or 685-4481.
