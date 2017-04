AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 7:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

10:22 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Cony Street.

12:16 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Boothby Street.

12:33 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Littlefield Street.

12:39 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Quimby Street.

1:27 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Gage Street.

1:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

2:06 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.

2:17 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Winthrop Street.

2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

2:33 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Glenwood Street.

3:09 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on State and Winthrop streets.

3:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:30 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Stone Street.

5:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

5:05 p.m., burglary was reported on Sunset Avenue.

6:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

6:30 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.

6:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alton Road.

7:03 p.m., theft was reported on Blair Road.

7:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cross Street.

8:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

8:23 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.

8:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maureen Drive.

9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

Thursday at 12:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

1:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fowler Street.

3:27 a.m., a well-being check was performed on New England Road.

3:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

FARMINGDALE

Wednesday at 3:06 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Hasson Street.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 1:29 p.m., a burglary was reported on Maine Avenue.

2:46 p.m., theft was reported on Maine Avenue.

MANCHESTER

Wednesday at 8:39 p.m., credit card fraud was reported on Meadow Hill Road.

11:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

MONMOUTH

Thursday at 3:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

WINTHROP

Wednesday at 9:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Town Hall Lane.

6:58 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Annabessacook Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 8:59 p.m., Thomas M. Pridham, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of violating conditions of release after a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:52 p.m., Walker L. Norton, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant after an attempt to locate was performed on Green Street.

