Kents Hill School recognized the following Maine students for academic achievement during its Spring Convocation on April 4.

Seniors — High honors with distinction: Chad Palmer, of Augusta; Isabel Charland, of Fayette; Elizabeth Keeley, of Kents Hill; Katie Sprague, of Manchester; and Emily Harwood, of Winthrop.

Honors: Cameron Talbot, of Carrabassett Valley; Alexis Miller, of East Boothbay; Nick Cerullo, of Farmingdale; Elijah Holland, of Fayette; Paron Tantana, of Manchester; Madison Neal, of Monmouth; Casey Corey, of Readfield; Samuel Johnson, of Readfield; Cody Stockford, of Winthrop; and Samuel Wheeler, of Winthrop.

Juniors — High honors with distinction: Katherine McKee, of Hallowell; and Claire Colvin, of Kents Hill.

Honors: Christopher Erb, of Readfield; and Katelyn McGrail, of Wayne.

Sophomores — High honors with distinction: Nevin Sabatini, of Camden; Rebecca Penczer, of Kents Hill; and Hannah Johnson, of Readfield.

Honors: Elizabeth Hammond, of Belgrade; Mariah Charland, of Fayette; Drew Gardner, of Glenburn; Rohan Duvvuru, of Hallowell; Elizabeth Diaz, of Jay; Grace Chute, of Kents Hill; Nicholas Lindquist, of Kents Hill; and Raynor Ahlstrin-Muniec, of Winthrop.

Freshman — High honors with distinction: Maeve Wade, of Belfast; Jessica Link, of Kents Hill; and Zachary Knowlan, of Winthrop.

Honors: Cassidy Shink, of Fayette; Rithiksai Mulle, of Manchester; and Dana Reynolds, of Wayne.

Kents Hill School is an independent, coeducational boarding and day school enrolling 225 students in grades 9-PG from 24 states and 20 countries.

