Gov. Paul LePage suggested Thursday that he might not endorse Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins if she ran for governor and defended his pardon of a dog, even joking that the original owner should be euthanized.

LePage made the comments about Collins on a WGAN morning radio show two days after Maine’s senior senator gave the strongest statements to date that she was seriously considering a 2018 run for governor.

Asked if he would endorse Collins, LePage at first said he would not but then hedged and said he’d have to wait to see how she campaigns.

“Number one, I would not endorse her and, number two, is I don’t know her well enough to know . . . Let me rephrase that, I don’t know if I will endorse her because I don’t know her well enough to know whether or not she can do the job as CEO,” LePage told show hosts Matt Gagnon and Ken Altshuler. “It’s very, very different to be a legislator and to be a CEO. I will tell you I don’t think I would make a very good legislator, and many legislators that I know would not make a very good governor. So I don’t know her well enough to pass judgment.”

LePage also defended his pardon of Dakota the dog, a 4-year-old Husky that was slated for euthanasia until his office intervened. A judge ruled earlier this week that Dakota should be euthanized for two incidents in which she killed a neighborhood dog and then later returned to the same house and attacked the owner’s replacement dog.

“As a matter of fact, if you’re going to euthanize anybody, let’s look at the original owner,” LePage said. “This guy shouldn’t be allowed to have any pets at all. I can’t believe what this person did.”

Dakota was declared a dangerous dog in February 2016 after getting loose in Winslow and killing Zoe, a smaller dog. The owner was ordered to keep Dakota confined, but she got loose again this past January. The dog went back to the victims’ house, attacking their new dog, according to Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney.

LePage pardoned the dog at the urging of a Waterville shelter, whose staff said Dakota was well-behaved and did not pose a threat. A judge ruled earlier this week that the dog should be put down, however a last-minute appeal by the owner to Augusta District Court spared the dog once again.

“The people at the Humane Society said the dog has been reformed,” LePage said. “It’s a fine dog, he’s going to be not a problem. The problem was not the dog, the problem was the prior owner. They give him a new home and then the judge comes in and decides capital punishment is appropriate, and I just think she erred.”

This story will be updated.

Share