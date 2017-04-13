Maine Event Comedy will performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, Water Street, in Gardiner. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Attendees can hear jokes about life in Maine, the meaning of life — and everything in between. The show will feature three comedians, last for approximately 90 minutes and include one intermission.

These performances are intended for mature audiences, 21-plus, and will contain adult language and content.

Tickets cost $16 for adults, $14 for seniors. Tickets are available noon-3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday at Johnson Hall’s Box Office, call 582-7144 or visit www.johnsonhall.org.

