A man convicted 25 years ago for the murder of a 16-year-old Portland girl is appearing at a hearing Thursday morning that could set him free on bail.

During the hearing, the prosecution’s star witness in the 1992 trial, Hope Cady, has cast doubt on testimony she gave that identified Anthony Sanborn Jr. as 16-year-old Jessica L. Briggs’ killer.

Anthony Sanborn Jr. and Edwin P. Chester, one of his attorneys, during his 1992 trial. Sanborn, right, was convicted of murder and later sentenced to 70 years in prison. Staff photo by Doug Jones Jessica Lynn Briggs, murder victim

Cady, who was 13 at the time, told the court Thursday that detectives who interviewed her about the murder were “threatening” and said she could be sent to the Maine Youth Center for a long time. She said the detectives questioned her for hours, raising their voices, calling her names, and telling her what to say.

Sanborn, seated nearby in the courtroom, listened as Cady testified that she didn’t witness the murder, and despite her testimony in the 1992 trial, had been nowhere near the pier where Briggs’ murder took place.

Following Cady’s testimony, Sanborn’s attorney called Margaret Bragdon, a former caseworker for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, to the stand. Bragdon, now retired, had been Cady’s state-appointed guardian at the time of the murder.

Bragdon said her notes from a 1990 interview showed Cady reported to her that detectives swore and yelled at her. And as the trial neared, Bragdon said Cady told her she feared the detectives and prosecutors and that she was being told what to say.

Bragdon also said she was “more than surprised” that police did not contact her, as Cady’s guardian, to ask her what she knew.

Sanborn has insisted he did not kill Briggs, whom he dated briefly decades ago. Briggs was killed in May 1989. Sanborn was convicted of her murder in 1992 and has been incarcerated at Maine State Prison ever since.

His attorney, Amy Fairfield has said in court filings that Sanborn’s conviction was the result of a campaign of misconduct by prosecutors and Portland police to manipulate and coerce witnesses and withhold evidence in his case.

Fairfield filed a motion for bail, saying that Sanborn should be freed while a judge considers newly discovered evidence.

The 104-page motion that Fairfield filed in Cumberland County Unified Criminal Court says the evidence includes that Cady was legally blind at the time of the slaying, that she has recanted her testimony and that prosecutors suppressed information.

Fairfield is asking Wheeler to release Sanborn, vacate his indictment and conviction, or order a new trial in the killing.

Police in May 1989 were called to the Maine State Pier, which at that time was partially occupied by a Bath Iron Works dry-dock. Naval ships docked regularly, with sailors staying aboard the ships or in nearby barracks.

Near a dumpster at the end of the pier behind the BIW receiving department, police found a pair of black high-heeled shoes, a woman’s earring, a pack of cigarettes, and a fresh pool of human blood. Drag marks pointed to an opening that led to the water. When divers pulled Briggs’ body from Casco Bay, they found her throat had been cut, and she was stabbed multiple times and nearly disemboweled.

Both Sanborn and Briggs were 16 at the time of the murder, and belonged to a rough-and-tumble group of teenagers living on the streets of Portland, staying with friends or at shelters, doing drugs and drinking, and trying to avoid the police.

Briggs was a runaway from the Maine Youth Center, which is now called Long Creek Youth Development Center.

Sanborn had also been incarcerated at the Maine Youth Center. At the time, he was wanted by police to testify as a witness to an earlier, unrelated murder, but skipped town on the day he was to testify to a Portland grand jury.

Fairfield argues that Portland police focused on Sanborn from the start, even when there was no physical evidence connecting him to the crime scene, and before a single witness implicated him to police.

She has filed a raft of exhibits and excerpts from the transcript of the original trial, as well as documents, one of which purports to show written proof of the suppression of evidence by the state in a coordinated fashion.

Fairfield also has filed papers with the court indicating that a forensic profiler reviewed the case and will submit a written opinion describing how Briggs’ killing was likely premeditated by someone who had killed before, and did so out of a pathology that developed over time, and ruling out Sanborn as the possible killer.

This story will be updated.

