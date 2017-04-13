IN ANSON, Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on County Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 4:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

6:52 p.m., a scam was reported on Browns Corner Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 7:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Pearl Street.

11:34 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Morrison Avenue.

2:45 p.m., theft was reported on Wyman Road.

3:30 p.m., theft was reported at Clinton Variety and Pizza on Main Street.

8:32 p.m., theft was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 8 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Franklin Health Commons.

7:54 p.m., threatening was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:27 p.m., a scam was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.

3:23 p.m., a scam was reported on Vaughn Street.

5:53 p.m., a scam was reported on Pinewood Drive.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 1:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Freese Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 6:21 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Main Street.

IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 6:14 a.m., a flooded roadway was reported on Salem Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Walnut Street.

5:22 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

6:07 p.m., an assault was reported on North Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Drummond Avenue.

11:30 a.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:04 p.m., theft was reported on Mathews Avenue.

5:23 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

5:38 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Grove Street.

7:24 p.m., theft was reported on Center Street.

8:42 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.

Thursday at 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported in Elm Plaza.

2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:16 a.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

2:29 a.m., a burglary was reported on Silver Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 3:47 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2.

10:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davis Court.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.

2:22 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.

6:08 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Taylor Road.

Thursday at 1:09 a.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Abbott Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:38 p.m., Matthew M. Almeida, 30, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of robbery.

2:36 p.m., Charlene A. Fine, 55, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license beyond the condition restrictions.

7:58 p.m., Charles Adam Fairley, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., David Quimby, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Wednesday at 12:10 p.m., Annmarie Donnell, 31, of Benton, was arrested on a warrant.

4:40 p.m., Kendu Watts, 28, of New York, New York, was arrested on charges of fugitive from justice and two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

10:09 p.m., Brian Jenness Libby, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of possession of heroin as well as a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., Tyler Joseph Rock, 28, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Thursday at 1:09 a.m., Ryley Todd O’Brien, 19, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and consuming liquor while a minor.

SUMMONSES

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:42 p.m., Thomas Michael Flanagan, 27, of Clinton, was summoned on charges of failing to notify police of a traffic accident and make an oral or written accident report.

Thursday at 1:09 a.m., Steven Boss Reed, 34, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.

