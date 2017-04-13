IN ANSON, Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on County Road.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 4:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
6:52 p.m., a scam was reported on Browns Corner Road.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 7:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Pearl Street.
11:34 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Morrison Avenue.
2:45 p.m., theft was reported on Wyman Road.
3:30 p.m., theft was reported at Clinton Variety and Pizza on Main Street.
8:32 p.m., theft was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 8 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Franklin Health Commons.
7:54 p.m., threatening was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:27 p.m., a scam was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.
3:23 p.m., a scam was reported on Vaughn Street.
5:53 p.m., a scam was reported on Pinewood Drive.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 1:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Freese Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 6:21 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Main Street.
IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 6:14 a.m., a flooded roadway was reported on Salem Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.
4:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Walnut Street.
5:22 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
6:07 p.m., an assault was reported on North Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Drummond Avenue.
11:30 a.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:04 p.m., theft was reported on Mathews Avenue.
5:23 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.
5:38 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Grove Street.
7:24 p.m., theft was reported on Center Street.
8:42 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.
Thursday at 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported in Elm Plaza.
2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:16 a.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.
2:29 a.m., a burglary was reported on Silver Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 3:47 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2.
10:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davis Court.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.
2:22 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.
6:08 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Taylor Road.
Thursday at 1:09 a.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Abbott Road.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:38 p.m., Matthew M. Almeida, 30, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of robbery.
2:36 p.m., Charlene A. Fine, 55, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license beyond the condition restrictions.
7:58 p.m., Charles Adam Fairley, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., David Quimby, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Wednesday at 12:10 p.m., Annmarie Donnell, 31, of Benton, was arrested on a warrant.
4:40 p.m., Kendu Watts, 28, of New York, New York, was arrested on charges of fugitive from justice and two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
10:09 p.m., Brian Jenness Libby, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of possession of heroin as well as a warrant.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., Tyler Joseph Rock, 28, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Thursday at 1:09 a.m., Ryley Todd O’Brien, 19, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and consuming liquor while a minor.
SUMMONSES
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:42 p.m., Thomas Michael Flanagan, 27, of Clinton, was summoned on charges of failing to notify police of a traffic accident and make an oral or written accident report.
Thursday at 1:09 a.m., Steven Boss Reed, 34, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.
