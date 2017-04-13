AUGUSTA — Naomi Shihab Nye will be the keynote poet at University of Maine at Augusta’s Terry Plunkett Poetry Festival at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at UMA’s Jewett Hall Auditorium, on 46 University Drive.

The event is free and open to the public, and reservations are recommended.

The festival also includes an afternoon workshop on teaching and writing poetry by Maine’s poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum, a panel discussion on poetry and climate change, and a community dinner.

For more information, email Ellen Taylor at [email protected].

Share