A Naples woman said her husband was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Wednesday morning as he left for work and may now face deportation to Guatemala.

Otto Morales-Caballeros, who came to the United States alone as a teenager without legal documentation and is now 37 years old, is being held at the Cumberland County Jail and could be transferred soon to New Hampshire, said his wife, Sandra Scribner Merlim. Merlim said the couple had been assured in the past by immigation officials that he would not be deported if he stayed out of legal trouble.

“He hasn’t been to Guatemala in 20 years and doesn’t have anyone to go back to,” she said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why officials decided to arrest Otto Morales-Caballeros. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials did not immediately respond to a request Thursday for information about Morales-Caballeros.

Morales-Caballeros is at least the second person in Maine to be detained by immigration officials this month.

Abdi Ali, a 28-year-old Westbrook man who was arrested April 6 at a Portland courthouse after a hearing on a misdemeanor drunken-driving charge, which is not typically considered a deportable offense. His arrest is believed to be the first detention at a courthouse in Maine since President Trump announced he would ramp up immigration enforcement. Ali had been held at Cumberland County Jail but was moved by immigration officials Thursday morning, according to jail officials. It was not immediately clear where he was moved to.

Immigration detentions have drawn attention around the country since Trump took office because of his promises of a crackdown. Although the United Stated typically deports hundreds of thousands of people each year, the new administration has detained people were deemed a low priority under previous administrations, including undocumented immigrants with little or no criminal histories. Immigration arrests in courthouses, such as the arrest of Ali in Portland, have generated protests from the legal community in Maine and other states because of concerns that immigrants will avoid reporting crimes and appearing in court.

Morales-Caballeros was stopped around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday by three or four ICE agents a short distance from his house in Naples as he left to go to his job at Sea Salt Lobster in Saco, his wife said. The detention came as a surprise to the couple because they had been working with Homeland Security for eight years to ensure Morales-Caballeros could stay in the United States after helping federal officials with a criminal case against people who had provided him with fake working documents, Scribner Merlim said.

Morales-Caballeros does not have a criminal history in Maine, according to state records.

Morales-Caballeros came to the United States 20 years ago from Guatemala after his brother was murdered and his niece killed, his wife said. He lived for years in New Jersey and, despite being undocumented, didn’t run into legal trouble until he moved and was caught using fake documents to work at a company in Maine.

Scribner Merlim said her husband pleaded guilty to possessing fake documents and had cooperated with Homeland Security in its investigation into the source of the documents. The case does not appear in state criminal records. The federal agency provided Morales-Caballeros with a Social Security number and a work authorization card, she said.

“They know where he’s been every single day for the past eight years. They told us as long as he stays out of trouble, we’re fine,” Scribner Merlim said. “The guy just wants to work and fish. He’s not a troublemaker.”

The couple has been together 11 years and married two years ago. Scribner Merlim said they filed a Form I-130, a petition for a relative to become a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., after their wedding, but were still waiting for a determination on that request.

Since her husband’s arrest, Scribner Merlim said she has reached out to the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine and the office of Congresswoman Chellie Pingree. She said a lawyer with the Immigration Legal Advocacy Project is supposed to meet with her husband Thursday to explain what could happen next.

Scribner Merlim said she visited her husband at the jail Wednesday evening. Morales-Caballeros is upset and scared about what will happen next.

“Once he’s gone, there’s almost no chance to bring him back,” his wife said.

Morey Highbarger, an owner of Sea Salt Lobster, said Morales-Caballeros worked in the company’s warehouse for the past five years, processing and grading live lobsters that are shipped around the world. Like all warehouse employees, Morales-Caballeros had to undergo a Transportation Security Administration background screening, which he passed, Highbarger said.

Highbarger said he was aware of Morales-Caballeros’s past legal issues and was shocked to find out about his detention because he thought Morales-Caballeros had filed the proper paperwork to stay in the U.S.

“We thought he was in good standing and waiting on final documentation,” he said. “(Morales-Caballeros and his wife) are not people who are trying to avoid the law. They were trying to work with everybody and were under the understanding that they were doing everything they were supposed to be doing.”

This article will be updated.

Share