GARDINER — American Legion Smith-Wiley Post seeks participants for its Memorial Day Parade.

The parade will form at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, behind the Gardiner Armory on Brunswick Avenue and will begin at 10 a.m. Parade participants will travel down Brunswick Avenue to the Gardiner Common where a ceremony will be held featuring speakers and bands.

Any group that would like to be included should stop by Smith-Wiley Post, 46 Griffin St. or email [email protected].

