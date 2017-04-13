NORTH ANSON — Regional School Unit 74 (Anson, Embden, New Portland and Solon) will hold kindergarten screening for all preschool children entering kindergarten in the fall.

Children must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15.

The screening tool used will be the Developmental Indicators for the Assessment of Learning. Testing will be administered individually by a team of teachers on a variety of tasks. The information is used only to assist the group in developing the best program for each child. Screenings take approximately one hour per child.

Screenings for all district children will be held by appointment only on Tuesday, May 2, at the Carrabec Community School in North Anson.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Heidi Atwood at the Garret Schenck School at 696-3100.

Applications also are being accepted for the 2017-18 fall preSchool program. For registration information, call Jen Hebert at 696-3753.

