SABATTUS — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 135 has table rentals available for its indoor yard sale set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at its newly renovated post, 40 Island Road.

Rentals cost $20 for a six-foot-long table, or $25 for an eight-foot-long table.

For more information, call Denise Michaud at 713-8258.

