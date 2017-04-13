WATERVILLE — “The Princess Diatribes,” written and directed by Paul P. Barnes, will open at 6 p.m. Friday, April 14, with a second showing will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in Thomas College’s Ayotte Auditorium. This free event will be presented by Thomas College’s drama club, the Thomas College Players.

The royal comedy will showcase very strong female roles, said Barnes in a news release from the college. Set in three short features, the first tirade is between a 10-year-old girl who thinks she is a princess and her bratty, little brother. The girl will be played by freshman Cassidy French, and her bratty brother will be played by freshman Jameson Dehmer.

The second section delves into the old storybooks and looks at what Princess Winifred really thought about sleeping on a pea. The princess will be played by freshman Brynn Patenaude. Her magical, feline sidekick will be played by freshman Lexi Clark, and the pea is played by freshman Nate Chamberlain.

The third and final set is “The Princess and the Frog.” Freshman Maddie Strout will play the princess and sophomore Nathaniel Grindstaff will play the frog. This final piece looks at the true nature of beauty and how a royal princess deals with a frog that begs for a kiss.

“I’m really excited to be working with new students who are both enthusiastic and experienced in the field of acting,” said Barnes in the release.

For more information, contact MacKenzie Riley at 859-1313 or [email protected].

