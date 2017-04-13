WATERVILLE — Thomas College will hold its first in a series of entrepreneur speaker and networking events at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Ayotte Auditorium. Amber Lambke, president and CEO of Maine Grains, will talk about how she not only built a business but an industry as well, according to a news release from the college.

“Thomas College’s Entrepreneur Speaker Series’ provides an opportunity to showcase the women and men who are starting and growing the companies that will be powering our local and regional economy in the very near future,” said Executive Director of Thomas College’s Entrepreneurial Institute Mike Duguay in the release. “The Series, consisting of six events to be held throughout the year at Thomas College, will feature the most inspiring entrepreneurial journeys told by the entrepreneurs themselves.”

Refreshments and admission to the event are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact MacKenzie Riley at 859-1313 or [email protected].

Share