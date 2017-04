DUDLEY, Mass. — Nicole Ross, of Topsham, has achieved dean’s high honors for the 2016 fall term at Nichols College.

To be included on the dean’s list, a student must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.2 for at least 12 credit-hours and receive no grade below a C+ during the semester.

A student who earns a grade point average of 3.6 or higher is awarded dean’s high honors.

