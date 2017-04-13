A Wells police officer rescued an injured owl that he saw on the side of a rural road Wednesday morning.

Officer Kevin Schoff spotted the owl around 7:30 a.m. on the side of Meetinghouse Road. Schoff took the owl’s photograph and posted it on the police department’s Facebook page.

“This beautiful owl flew into a vehicle last night. Officer Schoff is transporting him to the Center for Wildlife where they’re going to take great care of him,” Wells police said in a brief statement on the Facebook page.

The post prompted several comments, ranging from theorizing that the the owl may have diving for a mouse when a car hit it to saying, “Thank you for caring for him. He is beautiful.”

There was no word Wednesday night on the owl’s condition or prognosis for recovery. The Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick has helped rehabilitate and provide medical care to injured wildlife for more than 30 years.

Most of the animals brought to the center have been injured in vehicle collisions, encounters with domestic pets, pollution, fishing lines or oil spills.

